Raiders WR Antonio Brown suffers frostbite during cryogenic therapy

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 10: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, CA (WCMH/AP) — Former Pittsburgh Steeler, and current Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has suffered an unusual injury.

According to NFL.com, Brown wore the wrong footwear during a cryogenic therapy session and suffered frostbite to his feet.

Injuries to Brown have been the story this preseason for the Raiders since he was traded from the Steelers.

Even when he wasn’t practicing, Brown was the easiest player to spot.

Wherever he goes the colorful, flashy 31-year-old attracts a crowd. One minute he’s giving advice to one of the Raiders younger receivers. The next he’s standing against a rope separating autograph seekers, turning his back to film a selfie video while fans chanted his name.

All the while a crew from HBO’s “Hard Knocks” documented almost every step Brown took. And he relished every moment, wearing a black beanie, sunglasses and laughing as he walked toward the Raiders locker room following Sunday’s 2½-hour practice.

“He has a big personality,” said wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who signed with Oakland in the offseason. “I’m pretty quiet so I feel like we kind of fit together well. I’m trying to take as much stuff from his game. Hopefully I can start having success, a lot of success here, and it’ll open up more stuff for him and for the whole offense.”