PARIS (WCMH) — The king of clay continued his dominance as Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title in a straight set win over Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 Sunday morning in Paris on NBC4.

Nadal’s win at Court Philippe Chatrier extends his all-time mark to 22 grand slam singles titles, the most of any man in tennis history. He is also the oldest French Open men’s winner ever at 36.

The Spaniard has now won 14 of the last 18 French Open men’s singles tournaments and has never lost in the final with his first win coming back in 2005.

Nadal has also won the first two major tournaments of the year with a win at the Australian Open earlier this year.

He has never won all four grand slams in one calendar year and would need to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open to become the first man to accomplish the feat since Rod Laver in 1969.