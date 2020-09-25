DeSales standout Quintell Quinn perseveres after tragedy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Quintell Quinn, a standout football player at DeSales High School, announced last week he’ll be playing for Ohio University next year.

As a junior in 2019, Quinn put on one of the best performances in Stallions’ history all while coping with the death of his brother.

On the field, Quintell is patient and explosive, elusive yet powerful — shades of Groveport legend Le’Veon Bell.

“He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s physical. He’s a good running back. He’s a good linebacker,” said DeSales head coach Ryan Wiggins.

Ohio University agreed with Wiggins and offered Quintell a scholarship.

“It was pretty exciting knowing that I would be able to play on a scholarship in college football,” Quinn said. “I know that’s what my brother would have wanted.”

Last summer, Quintell’s younger brother, Xavier, was getting ready to start for the Stallions as a freshman.

But on July 27, 2019, Xavier was accidentally shot and killed by his 15-year-old cousin, according to court documents.

“He was outgoing. Everyone liked him as a person and as a player. Everyone thought that he was older because he was always with us,” Quintell said. “We did everything together.”

Xavier’s no longer with them, but Quintell and the Stallions still play for him as teammates brought closer together through tragedy.

“When all that happened, I saw a group of guys come together like I’ve not seen before,” Wiggins said. “They get along and they truly care for each other and that’s what it’s all about.”

Individually, Quintell registered his most impressive year in the classroom and on the field. As a junior, he ran for 1,808 yards, second most in Stallions’ history, and led the team with 101 tackles.

For Quintell, though, it’s not about stats or individual records, but rather being an example for his DeSales brothers and two other siblings, always asking himself one question.

“I would always think about what [Xavier] would do if we were still playing together and he was still here,” Quintell said. “Just keep going. Just continue to be a leader.”