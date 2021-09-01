Quinn Ewers reportedly signs 3-year deal worth $1.4 million with autograph company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The fourth-string quarterback at Ohio State is set to make more than $1 million over the next three years. The Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported Monday that freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers signed a three-year deal worth $1.4 million with the autograph company GT Sports Marketing.

Ewers recently decided to skip his senior year of high school to enroll at Ohio State this fall in part so he could be compensated for his name, image and likeness.

Coach Ryan Day said Ewers is still getting adjusted to the team and playbook and that he won’t see playing time in the near future but he has been practicing with the Buckeyes for the past few weeks.

The deal with GT Sports Marketing is not the first for Ewers who also signed an endorsement deal with the Texas-based beverage company Holy Kombucha and received a truck from Ricart Automotive in Columbus.

