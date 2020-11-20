QB Quinn Ewers, No. 1 prospect in 2022, commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 overall prospect for the class of 2022, committed to Ohio State on Thursday night.

The Southlake, Texas native originally committed to the University of Texas but decommitted in October. Ewers posted this statement on Twitter in late October about his decision to decommit:

Ewers also had offers from Alabama, Auburn and Arizona State. The Buckeyes were the first program to offer Ewers a scholarship a couple summers ago, and he was recruited by OSU quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis.

Ewers is now the 8th player to commit to the Buckeyes for the class of 2022. Ohio State ranks first in recruiting for 2022, according to 24/7 Sports.

Players committed to Ohio State in 2022

Quinn Ewers (quarterback, No. 1 overall prospect)

Gabe Powers (outside linebacker, No. 1 prospect in Ohio)

C.J. Hicks (outside linebacker, No. 2 prospect in Ohio)

Dasan McCullough (athlete, No. 1 prospect in Kansas)

Jyaire Brown (cornerback, No. 4 prospect in Ohio)

Tegra Tshabola (offensive tackle, No. 5 prospect in Ohio)

Benji Gosnell (tight end, No. 9 prospect in North Carolina)

Bennett Christian (tight end, No. 32 prospect in Georgia)

The Buckeyes currently rank 2nd behind Alabama in recruiting for 2021 with 20 commits. Headlining OSU’s 2021 recruiting class is Pickerington North’s Jack Sawyer.

Sawyer, a defensive end, is the No. 3 ranked player in the country and No. 1 ranked player in Ohio, according to 24/7 Sports.