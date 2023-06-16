COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As recently as 2019, Columbus was home to a professional lacrosse team. The Ohio Machine, a competitive team in Major League Lacrosse, had quite the following too at Fortress Obetz before the franchise folded.

MLL merged with the Premier Lacrosse League, which is in town this weekend for four games.

Several Ohio State players will be on the field for those games, which sparks the conversation about the return of pro lacrosse to Columbus with the city is being considered for expansion.

“Our business is tour based so all eight teams do not have any geographical assignment,” PLL President Paul Rabil said. “If you’re at the games at Ohio State tonight and tomorrow night, you’ll see out of the virtue of the touring model all eight teams play . . . We have enough information to learn about our audience. We can now attach those teams to cities and that’s the plan going forward.”

Games at the Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium are scheduled for 6:00 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and 12:00 and 7:00 p.m. Saturday.