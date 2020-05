BLOOMINGTON, IN – JANUARY 11: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes and CJ Walker #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes are seen during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on January 11, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bowen Hardman, a three-star basketball prospect out of Cincinnati, committed to the Ohio State men’s basketball team Wednesday.

The Princeton High School standout chose the Buckeyes over Cincinnati, Xavier, Purdue and Indiana. The 6’3″, 160-pound shooting guard is part of OSU’s 2022 recruiting class.

During the 2020 season, Hardman averaged 12.7 points while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range.