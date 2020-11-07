Preview: No. 3 Buckeyes host Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State will play a second-straight night game when they host Rutgers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The 2-0 Buckeyes are coming off an impressive 38-25 road win over Penn State, a game in which the offense put up more than 500 yards — and more importantly a balanced 500 yards.

Ohio State Week 2 Highlights: Offense

Justin Fields threw for 318 yards while the rushing attack, led by Master Teague, racked up 208 yards. Teague led the Buckeyes with 110 yards made possible by an offensive line that responded after a shaky week one performance. OSU won at the point of attack throughout the night, opening the door for Ohio State’s play-action pass game to take over.

Ohio State’s balanced attack is due in large part to its use of two tight ends, usually a combination of Jeremy Ruckert, Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann.

Chris Olave’s two touchdowns, both equally impressive, came with two tight ends on the field and the position group also pulled in six catches. And with two tight ends on the field, Ohio State ran the ball more than 60 percent of time with plenty of success, especially up the middle in short yardage situations.

Balancing the offense was a focal point for OSU after no running back rushed for more than 50 yards against Nebraska. In that game, Fields actually led the team in rushing — something Ryan Day doesn’t want the rest of the season. But last week, Fields only carried the ball a handful of times relying on the one-two combination of Teague and Trey Sermon.

Ohio State Week 2 Highlights: Defense

The entire first half was a highlight for the defense. The Buckeyes only gave up 71 yards, including 29 passing yards. Penn State couldn’t get a push against OSU’s defensive front with the Buckeyes giving up a measly 44 yards rushing while combining for 18 quarterback pressures.

Leading that front was defensive tackle Tommy Togiai who had three sacks and seven total tackles earning Big Ten player of the week honors along with Fields. Also performing well on the defensive line was Gahanna native Jonathon Cooper who racked up five tackles, half a sack and five quarterback pressures.

Ohio State concerns

The only concern for Ohio State is its pass defense. Junior cornerback Cameron Brown is done for the season with a torn Achilles, leaving an already vulnerable position more at risk.

OSU will continue to rely heavily on junior starters Shaun Wade and Sevyn Banks, but it is thin at the position aside from Marcus Williamson who was subbed out by Brown in the first two weeks in OSU’s nickel defense.

Williamson will need to fill the slot corner position vacated by Brown while underclassmen Tyreke Smith, Ryan Watts and Lejond Cavazos need to step up if given the chance to play. Don’t be surprised if the Buckeyes also use safeties Josh Proctor, Marcus Hooker or true freshman Lathan Ransom in that corner position at times as well.

After only giving up those 29 yards passing in the first half, OSU ended up allowing 285 yards through the air. Part of that is due to Penn State trying to overcome a double-digit deficit and relying heavily on the passing game to get back into the game. But that’s not the sole reason OSU was exposed in the secondary. The Buckeyes cornerbacks were beat several times at the line of scrimmage and often left receivers open with a five-yard cushion.

Scouting Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights (1-1) began their season with a win over Michigan State, a team playing their first season without Mark Dantonio in 13 years. Mel Tucker, former Colorado coach, took over in East Lansing but didn’t have much time to get acclimated to his new team due to the coronavirus outbreak in the spring.

Greg Schiano’s squad took advantage of the Spartans’ inexperience going on the road and beating MSU 38-27. Rutgers had a tall task last week facing an Indiana team coming its upset overtime win over Penn State in week one. The Scarlet Knights played the Hoosiers close but ultimately fell 37-21.

Rutgers is averaging four touchdowns a game but they’re particularly strong at any offensive facet. The Scarlet Knights average 113 yards rushing and a pedestrian 148 yards passing a game and are mistake prone with two fumbles and two interceptions through two games.

Ohio State’s defense should also excel in third-down situations with Rutgers only converting on 31 percent of its third-down attempts.

Justin Fields and the offense should feast on this team, which allows 32 points a game and more than eight yards per pass. Fields only has seven incompletions on attempts 48 attempts and last week two receivers — Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave — had more than 100 yards. It’s also the seocnd-straight week Wilson racked up more than 100 yards.

Rutgers has benefitted from four interceptions in its first two games but it likely won’t have that luxury when facing a quarterback as accurate as Fields.

Rutgers’ run defense has been steady giving up less than 80 yards a game. But an Ohio State team that found its stride on the ground last week should still be able to exploit Rutgers front and eclipse 200 yards once again.

Justin Holbrock Score Prediction: Rutgers 13 Ohio State 58