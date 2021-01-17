Playoff Update: Browns trail Kansas City 22-10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns trail Kansas City 19-3 at halftime of their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. The Chiefs scored the first two touchdowns on a short touchdown run from Patrick Mahomes and a throw from Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
The Browns were threatening to pull within six points with a 1:30 left in the first half and it looked like they would when Baker Mayfield threw a strike to Rashard Higgins. But Higgins fumbled on the 1-yard line after getting hit in the head on a should-be targeting call that was missed and the ball bounced into the endzone for a touchback.
Kansas City drove down the field and added a field goal after that to take a 19-3 lead.