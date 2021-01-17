Playoff Update: Browns trail Kansas City 22-10



KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns trail Kansas City 19-3 at halftime of their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. The Chiefs scored the first two touchdowns on a short touchdown run from Patrick Mahomes and a throw from Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

The Browns were threatening to pull within six points with a 1:30 left in the first half and it looked like they would when Baker Mayfield threw a strike to Rashard Higgins. But Higgins fumbled on the 1-yard line after getting hit in the head on a should-be targeting call that was missed and the ball bounced into the endzone for a touchback.

Kansas City drove down the field and added a field goal after that to take a 19-3 lead.

  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: Wide receiver Rashard Higgins #82 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the football out of bonds in the end zone for a touchback after hit from free safety Daniel Sorensen #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs leaps into the end zone for a touchdown over strong safety Karl Joseph #42 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
  • Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 20-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

