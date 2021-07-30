Pickerington North’s Annette Echikunwoke declared ineligible for Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (WCMH) — Annette Echikunwoke, who attended Pickerington North, has been declared ineligible for the Olympics due to Nigeria’s negligence to inform the International Olympic Committee of the necessary drug testing.

Echikunwoke, who attends the University of Cincinnati and competes in the hammer throw, announced the news on her Instagram page saying in part:

On my 25th birthday, I was officially informed that I cannot compete at the Tokyo 2020ne Olympics due to the negligence of the federation I was set to compete for. I can’t even begin to explain how heartbroken I am. It honestly feels like a fever dream. To think of all the hours of throwing sessions, hundreds of hard lifts, all the moments when my body aches in pain and reminding myself “it’ll be worth it”, just to keep pushing on, sacrificing time with loved ones…and all I’m left with is this sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach. This has been the most mentally and emotionally exhausting time of my life . . . In all of this, I’m still trusting Him who brought me to this point in the first place. I don’t understand divinely why this happened, but I do know all things work for the good of those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. I know God has called me to do what I’m doing, not just for me, but for the glory of His Kingdom.

Echikunwoke said the African Federation of Nigeria “did not go through the processes to set up proper testing” for its athletes, resulting in the disqualification of 10 athletes from Nigeria.

Specifically, Nigeria failed to undertake the mandatory three out-of-competition tests expected of athletes taking part in the Olympics.