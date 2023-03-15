PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Central forward and Ohio State commit Devin Royal was voted Ohio Mr. Basketball for the 2022-23 season.

Royal is the first player from Pick Central to win the award and first central Ohio player to win since Walnut Ridge’s VonCameron Davis in 2020.

Royal led the Tigers to their second state title in school history last year and propelled them back to the Final 4 this season by scoring a combined 57 points in the regional tournament last week.

Royal is the 12th Ohio State Buckeye to win the award with the last being Malaki Branham in 2021. Royal edged out Centerville senior and Indiana commit Gabe Cupps who won the Mr. Basketball award last year.