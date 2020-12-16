Pickerington Central standout Lorenzo Styles Jr. signs to Notre Dame

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Central standout Lorenzo Styles Jr. signed his national letter of intent to Notre Dame on Wednesday.
Styles is a four-star wide receiver and the No. 5 ranked player in Ohio. He committed to the Irish in October 2019.
“It means a lot to me just because I know how much I put it, always believed in myself, always bet on myself so this is just one of my dreams coming true and hopefully I can make the rest come true down the road,” Styles said.
Styles helped Pickerington Central win two state titles during his four years and this season he helped lead the Tigers to an 11-1 record finishing as the Division I state runner-up.