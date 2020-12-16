Pickerington Central standout Lorenzo Styles Jr. signs to Notre Dame

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Central standout Lorenzo Styles Jr. signed his national letter of intent to Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Styles is a four-star wide receiver and the No. 5 ranked player in Ohio. He committed to the Irish in October 2019.

“It means a lot to me just because I know how much I put it, always believed in myself, always bet on myself so this is just one of my dreams coming true and hopefully I can make the rest come true down the road,” Styles said.

Credit: @NDFootball

Styles helped Pickerington Central win two state titles during his four years and this season he helped lead the Tigers to an 11-1 record finishing as the Division I state runner-up.