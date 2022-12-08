PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The head coach of Pickerington Central High School’s football team is retiring.

Jay Sharrett confirmed to NBC4 he is retiring as the Tigers’ head coach. Sharrett led Pickerington Central throughout the past 20 seasons and earned more than 200 career wins and two Division I State Championships, one in 2017 and 2019.

Sharrett coached countless Division I college athletes, several who advanced to the NFL. Taco Charlton, Davon Hamilton and Brian Peters are among the former Tigers who played in the NFL.

Current Pickerington Central college stars include Lorenzo at Notre Dame, Sonny Styles and Ty Hamilton at OSU and Xavier Henderson at Michigan State.