COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Central boys basketball team and Reynoldsburg girls basketball team both won the Division I state championship.

This was the Raiders first state title in school history and second for the Tigers who won their first in 2012.

Pick Central won the state title by beating Centerville 55-48, which snapped the Elks’ 45-game win streak. In the win, junior forward Devin Royal dropped 20 points in the win, including eight points in the fourth quarter to propel the Tigers to the win.

Sonny Styles stepped up as he has all season by doing a little bit of everything with eight rebounds, six assists, four points and two steals.

Meanwhile, beat Mason 63-56 in overtime after trailing by as many as 10 points late in the third quarter. But the Raiders clawed their way back in the fourth quarter to force overtime where they outscored the Comets 16-9.

Senior guard and West Virginia commit Imarianah Russell led the way for Reynoldsburg with 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting and nine rebounds. Russell recorded her 2,000th career point in overtime.