COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Central beat Gahanna 57-42 in the regional final at Ohio Dominican on Saturday to clinch a spot in the state semifinals next weekend.

The Tigers were led by junior forward Devin Royal and senior guard Sonny Styles who propelled Pick Central to its first Final 4 since 2018.

1 MINUTE RECAP: Pickerington Central is headed to its first state semifinal since 2018 after beating Gahanna 59-42. The Tigers making it out of this region should put the rest of DI on notice🚨 @PCTigersHoops @pick_central pic.twitter.com/103lSpbmRX — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 13, 2022