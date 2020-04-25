Pickerington Central and OSU grad Davon Hamilton drafted in 3rd round by Jacksonville

Ohio State defensive lineman Davon Hamilton, front, celebrates his sack against Maryland with teammate running back Zach Harrison during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton was selected with the 73rd overall pick in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft on Friday night. Hamilton graduated from Pickerington Central and his younger brother, Ty, committed to the Buckeyes for 2020.

Hamilton did not become a full-time starter at OSU until his senior year. During the 2019 season, Hamilton registered six and half sacks along a talented OSU frontline, which included defensive end Chase Young who was picked 2nd overall by Washington. Hamilton went to the NFL Combine and led all defensive tackles with 33 reps of the 225-pound bench press.