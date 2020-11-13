Pickerington Central aims for 3rd state championship in 4 years

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Central’s football dominance in central Ohio has extended to running the entire state.

The Tigers have won 21 Ohio Capital Conference championships, including 13 of the last 14. But its Pickerington Central’s recent history that’s garnering the Tigers national recognition.

Under Jay Sharrett, Pick Central has won two of the last three Division I state titles. Now, the undefeated Tigers have a chance to win yet another championship when they face St. Xavier on Friday at Fortress Obetz.

“Going in undefeated, playing for a state championship after everything has been sideways, we couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Sharrett said.

The Tigers had plenty of players return from last year’s championship team, but one key position had to be filled — quarterback.

Demeatric Crenshaw led the Tigers to both of their state title wins, giving senior Garner Wallace huge cleats to fill this season. But the Northwestern commit hasn’t missed a beat even though he’s set to play either defensive back or receiver at the next level.

“I was aware of my abilities, and I was just ready to come in and show what I can do,” Wallace said. “I think I’ve been doing a pretty good job.”

And Sharrett, now in his 18th season with Pick Central, has done a pretty good too creating a dynasty in the heart of Ohio. Sharrett has also cultivated major Division I talent such as former Buckeye Davon Hamilton, current Buckeye Ty Hamilton and Notre Dame commit Lorenzo Styles Jr.

“It would mean a lot just to bring that win back to the city and back to that Pickerington Central program,” Styles said. “”I feel like [a win] would really establish a dynasty, so we’re just focused on getting the next win.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Bloom Carroll Football aims for school history in state semifinal

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Full Show

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Pickerington Central vs Mentor

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Newark Catholic vs. Shadyside

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 5 Preview

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 4

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 3

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Sheridan vs. Watterson

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Shadyside vs. East Knox

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Newark Catholic vs. Danville

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: New Albany vs. Westerville Central

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Kilbourne vs. Olentangy

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 3 Preview

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2 Full Show

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Big Walnut vs. Dublin Scioto

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Springboro vs. Dublin Coffman

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Zanesville vs. Jonathan Alder

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Northmont vs. Marysville

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Licking Heights vs. Olentangy

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Columbus South vs. Sheridan

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools