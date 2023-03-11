COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams will represent central Ohio in the OHSAA boys basketball state tournament in Dayton next week after Africentric, Pickerington Central and Bishop Ready won regional championships in Athens on Saturday.

You can watch the highlights and post-game celebration in the video player above.

The day began with the Nubians taking on South Point in the Division III regional final. Africentric led by two points at halftime but outscored the Pointers 26-9 in the third quarter on its way to a second-straight trip to the state semifinals. The Nubians were led by Xavier commit Dailyn Swain who scored a game-high 17 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four blocks.

In the second game of the day, Pick Central and Olentangy Orange faced off in what was an instant classic. The Tigers led 25-24 at halftime and added four more points to that lead after three quarters. But Orange’s sharp shooters, led by Elias Lewis and Mike McCollum, kept the Pioneers in the fight as they took a three-point lead with 1:30 left in the game. But Royal scored six of his 29 points in that final stretch, including a pair of clutch free throws with 15.5 seconds left, to put the defending Division I state champs back in Dayton for the Final.

The day finished with undefeated Bishop Ready facing Fairfield Union. The Falcons gave the Silver Knights everything it could handle in the first half taking a 24-22 lead into the break. But Ready honed in on defense and relied on senior Charlie Russell who dropped a game-high 23 points, 15 of which came in the first half, to help the Silver Knights claim the regional title.