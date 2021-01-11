PHOTO GALLERY: Ohio State vs. Alabama 2021 National Championship game

  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a five yard touchdown during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for an eight yard touchdown during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Hilliard #47 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts to a tackle during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Hilliard #47 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tackles Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is wrapped up by Marcus Williamson #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyesduring the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for an eight yard touchdown during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts with Justin Fields #1 during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Jeremy Ruckert #88 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Jeremy Ruckert #88 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reaches for a catch ahead of Christian Harris #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes takes the field for the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a one yard touchdown during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Sevyn Banks #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tackles DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is brought down by Shaun Wade #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes into Shaun Wade #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes ahead of Shaun Wade #24 and Pete Werner #20 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: General view of the College Football Playoff National Championship game during the first quarter between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Taron Vincent #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a stop during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scrambles during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scrambles ahead of defender Christopher Allen #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes hands off to Trey Sermon #8 during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: General view at kick off for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Ohio State Buckeyes helmets are seen prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide are seen prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes takes the field prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Ohio State Buckeyes helmets are seen prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: An Ohio State Buckeyes fan looks on prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Ohio State Buckeyes fans are seen prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes against Tuf Borland #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes heads off the field during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a five yard touchdown ahead of Josh Proctor #41 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is tackled by Tuf Borland #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with Justin Fields #1 after rushing for a four yard touchdown during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for a four yard touchdown during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide fumbles the ball during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a 26 yard touchdown during the second quarter ahead of Josh Proctor #41 of the Ohio State Buckeyes of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes hands off to Master Teague III #33 during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Chris Owens #79 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to snap during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is wrapped up by Marcus Williamson #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes ahead of Marcus Williamson #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: General view during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

