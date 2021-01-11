PHOTO GALLERY: Ohio State vs. Alabama 2021 National Championship game

BOSTON (WWLP/AP) - Bill Belichick, the head coach for the New England Patriots, on Monday announced he will not be traveling to Washington to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom, according to ESPN.

In a statement, Belichick said in part although he was flattered by what the honor represents and his admiration for prior recipients, “...the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award.”