DALLAS (WCMH) — The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide rolled past No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. The loss snapped UC’s perfect 13-0 season and dashed the Bearcats’ national titles hopes.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws a pass as Deshawn Pace #20 of the Cincinnati Bearcats pressures him during the second quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Christian Harris #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide sacks Desmond Ridder #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats during the third quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Christian Harris #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide sacks Desmond Ridder #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats during the third quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Bryan Cook #6 of the Cincinnati Bearcats catches the ball for an interception against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Ja’Corey Brooks #7 of the Alabama Crimson Tide scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Ja’Corey Brooks #7 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates his touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Ja’Corey Brooks #7 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates his touchdown with Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Brian Robinson Jr. #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide stiff arms Arquon Bush #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Ja’Corey Brooks #7 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: DJ Dale #94 of the Alabama Crimson Tide sacks Desmond Ridder #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a reception against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Slade Bolden #18 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries the ball after a reception against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)