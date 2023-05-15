McKINNEY, Texas (WCMH) – Australian native and Westerville resident Jason Day shot 9-under 62 in Sunday’s final round to win his first PGA Tour victory in five years at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Day, who hadn’t won since the 2018 Wells Fargo, broke free from a logjam of leaders with a chip-in birdie on the par-4 12th hole. He went on to finish 23 under, one stroke better than Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim, to claim his 13th tour victory.

Zecheng Dou, who was the first to reach 20-under on the front nine, held a two stoke lead over Day to start the final round. But a double-bogey on No. 8 for Dou created a long list of golfers at or near the top.

Jason Day, of Australia, stands in the rain before putting on the 18th hole during the final round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

When Day made the turn, he was in a six-way tie for first place, with nine other golfers one stroke behind. Day shot a 30 on the back-nine and took the overall lead at the 12th hole.

Eckroat, needing an eagle on the 18th hole to force a playoff, landed his approach shot just six feet short, securing the victory for Day, who also birdied the hole. C.T. Pan matched Day’s final-round score of 62 for a fourth-place finish. Dou, Tyrell Hatton and Scottie Scheffler placed fifth at 20 under.

Day next competes this Thursday in the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY. His only career major was at this event in 2015 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.