DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The annual Memorial Tournament Pro-Am brought top-tier athletes and celebrities to Muirfield Village Golf Club to kick off Jack Nicklaus’ invitational.

“Well it’s always great to be back,” Peyton Manning said. “This is a special tournament and it speaks to how many top 20 players come back to play every year.”

Top players, and A-list celebrities like Steph Curry, all converge on central Ohio this time of the year to take their best shot at Jack’s course.

“I mean it’s a nice consolation if you’re not playing basketball anymore, so I hope I miss it every year for [the NBA Finals] but I’m going to enjoy it,” Curry said.

It’s also easier to enjoy if you’re making birdies like country music star Luke Bryan who made one on the 9th hole to end his round.

“I had a great time,” Bryan said. “I played as good as I can play and had a great time. Now it’s time to go get a beer.”

That’s on brand for Bryan but the celebrities weren’t always on target.

“I don’t get better for sure,” Manning said. “You think I would’ve learned by now.”

11-time Pro Bowl NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald is another recurring Pro-Am player who says this weekend is one he looks forward to every year.

“The course continues to get harder and I keep getting worse,” Fitzgerald said with smile. “It’s a very difficult challenge, but it’s great to be out here and be able to play for such a worthy cause. It’s just so many young people out here that love the game and great players being here and every time I play in the Pro-Am I always leave in a better place.”

He also left with more money.

“[I’m] up so it’s a good day,” he said moments after folding some money in his pocket from winning his scramble. “Going to get a milkshake now.”