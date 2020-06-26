Mickelson, Watson, others sign up for Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jason Day have all entered the field for the upcoming Memorial Tournament.

Officials of the Memorial Tournament announce the four golfers have had their entries accepted for the event, set for the week of July 14-19.

Mickelson, 50, has played the tournament 19 times, with his first appearance coming in 1991 as an amateur. His Memorial Tournament earnings is $1,178,188. His best finish came in 2004 with a T-4 outing.

Watson, 41, will be making his 13th appearance in the tournament. Wastson has won two Masters titles and four multiple-win campaigns in 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2018. His best finish in the Memorial was in 2014, when he finished third.

DeChambeau won the Memorial Tournament in 2014, making him the fourth-youngest player to win the tournament. Through nine starts in his 2019-2020 season, he ranks first on TOUR in strokes gained off-the-tee and second in total driving distance with a 320,5 year average.

Day had a T-5 finish in last year’s Masters Tournament. He captured his first major title in 2015 at the PGA Championship and owns a total of 12 PGA TOUR titles. Day will be playing in his 12th Memorial.

The Memorial Tournament is sold out, according to officials with the tournament. The tournament will take place at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in front of a smaller crowd than usual due to social distancing restrictions.

The invitational tournament is founded and hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

Visit the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide website for more information.