DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Memorial Tournament is just around the corner with events beginning Monday.

Here’s what you need to know about the 48th edition of Jack Nicklaus’ invitational at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Memorial Tournament schedule

Monday: Gates open at 7 a.m. for the first practice round.

Tuesday: Gates open at 7 a.m. for the second practice round. Family night at the Safari Club goes from 6 to 7 p.m. All are welcome for the free event with food, drinks and activities for kids, including a visit from Columbus Zoo and Aquarium animals.

Wednesday: Gates open at 6:30 a.m. for the final practice round. This day features the annual Pro-Am where celebrities like Steph Curry and Peyton and Eli Manning have taken on Jack Nicklaus’ course. Patron Appreciation Party at the Champions Pavilion starts at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Gates open at 6:30 a.m. for the first round of the Memorial Tournament

Friday: Gates open at 6:30 a.m. for the second round of the Memorial Tournament

Saturday: Gates open at 7 a.m. for the third round of the Memorial Tournament

Sunday: Gates open at 7 a.m. for the final round of the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament field

The top five ranked golfers in the world will compete at the Memorial Tournament: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, 2023 Master champion Jon Rahm, No. 3 Rory McIIroy, two-time Memorial Tournament winner Patrick Cantlay and No. 5 Xander Schauffele.

World No. 35 ranked Billy Horschel will also return to defend his 2022 Memorial Tournament win.

The field is playing for a purse of $20 million, a 60% increase from last year’s $12 million, as the tour has made the Memorial one of eight elevated events.