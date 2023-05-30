DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Tee times have been announced for some of the golfers participating in the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. The 48th edition of Jack Nicklaus’ invitational starts Thursday and wraps up Sunday.

Thursday tee times for featured golfers

7:41 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim and Kurt Kitayama

7:53 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Emiliano Grillo

8:05 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Jason Day

Friday tee times for featured golfers

7:41 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Cantlay

7:53 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Tyrrell Hatton

8:05 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele

Memorial Tournament field

The top five ranked golfers in the world will compete at the Memorial Tournament: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, 2023 Master champion Jon Rahm, No. 3 Rory McIIroy, two-time Memorial Tournament winner Patrick Cantlay and No. 5 Xander Schauffele.

World No. 35 ranked Billy Horschel will also return to defend his 2022 Memorial Tournament win.

The field is playing for a purse of $20 million, a 60% increase from last year’s $12 million, as the tour has made the Memorial one of eight elevated events.