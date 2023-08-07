DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A few weeks after reports surfaced the Memorial Tournament was changing dates, organizers with the tournament have made it official.

The 2024 Memorial is set to take place from June 6 to 9, pushing the PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club back one week. This mean’s the tournament will precede the PGA’s third major, the U.S. Open, instead of the Canadian Open being the precursor to golf’s toughest major.

Additionally, organizers announced the Memorial will be one of eight signature PGA Tour events, offering more FedEx Cup points to the winner and a total purse of $20 million, including $4 million to the winner.

The field will also be reduced from over 100 players to between 70-80 golfers. The field will consist of the following:

Top 50 in the previous season’s FedEx Cup standings

Top 10 available and not otherwise exempt from current FedEx Cup standings

Top five available and not otherwise exempt FedExCup points earners from the swings leading up to each Signature Event

If not exempt from the three categories above: current-year tournament winners and PGA Tour members in the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking

Four sponsor exemptions

Jack Nicklaus Award winner for the previous season’s NCAA Division I national player of the year

Jack Nicklaus founded the Memorial in 1976, and it has been played every year since at Muirfield Village. Last year, the PGA designated the Memorial as an “elevated event,” increasing the prize money from $12 million to $20 million.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland claimed the Memorial title in 2023 with a playoff victory over Denny McCarthy. 2024 will be the first season under the PGA-LIV Golf merger that was announced in June.