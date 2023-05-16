DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world and a member of Muirfield Village are joining the field at the Memorial Tournament.

Westerville’s Jason Day and Spain’s Jon Rahm headline the latest group to join the 48th edition of the invitational hosted by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus. 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott are also joining the field.

The Memorial Tournament is May 29–June 4 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Other notable golfers committed to play at the Memorial Tournament include Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Patrick Cantlay.

Jason Day

Day has 13 PGA Tour victories and is coming off a win at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, his first PGA Tour win since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship.

The 35-year-old Day has recorded seven top-10 finishes this season, his most since grabbing 10 during his three-win 2015-2016 campaign. After enjoying a stretch of 10 wins from 2014 to 2018, including his first major in 2015 at the PGA Championship, Day has journeyed back from injury to find renewed success this season. The Australian native enters the second major of the year this week ranked No. 5 in FedExCup points and 20th in the world.

Jon Rahm

Rahm is enjoying a banner season on the PGA TOUR with eight top-10 finishes over 11 starts, including four victories, among them being his second major championship title at the Masters Tournament in April.