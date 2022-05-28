DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The full field of 120 players is confirmed for the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin which begins next Thursday.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is back to retain his Memorial title and is one of seven top-ten players that will be in central Ohio for the 47th edition of the tournament.

The top-ten players in the world rankings joining Cantlay (No. 6) will be Jon Rahm (2), Cam Smith (3), Collin Morikawa (4), Viktor Hovland (7), Rory McIlroy (8), and Jordan Spieth (9).

World number one Scottie Scheffler, 2022 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas (5), and 10th-ranked Sam Burns will not be in Dublin for the tournament.

Major championship winners in the field include Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, and Patrick Reed.

Click here for the full list of golfers that will be at The Memorial.