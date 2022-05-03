DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Four of the top men’s golfers in the world have made early commitments to play in the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

Defending-champion Patrick Cantlay, two-time major winner Colin Morikawa, PLAYERS tournament champion Cam Smith, and Xander Schauffele will all play in the tournament.

Cantlay won his second Memorial title in 2021 with a playoff win over Morikawa after scoring par on the 18th hole to clinch it.

The 2022 Memorial Tournament is scheduled to begin on June 2 with events getting underway on Memorial Day, May 30.