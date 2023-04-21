COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shuttered iconic bar and restaurant long known as a destination spot for Memorial Tournament fun-seekers will again briefly open its grounds in June.

The Bogey Inn has announced it will host three days of music, drinks, food trucks and fun when the biggest names in professional golf return to compete in Dublin. According to a release, The Bogey, located at 6013 Glick Road in Dublin, will be open Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, June 3.

Dates and hours for events are:

Thursday, June 1, 11 a.m.-midnight: Brian Day and JT Hiller (4-8 p.m.) and Rockhouse (8:15-11 p.m.)

Friday, June 2, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.: Dan Orr LIVE (4-8 p.m.) and Shucking Bubba Deluxe (8:30 p.m.-12 a.m.)

Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m.-2 a.m: The Martini Affair (5-8:30 p.m.) and LDNL (9 p.m.-12 a.m.)

The event will be similar to when the venue came out of hibernation last June, where admission will include access to the tented outdoor spaces and open-air locations only. The Bogey’s indoor facilities will not be open. There will be a daily cover charge for admission with in-and-out privileges.

Food trucks such as Demos Grill, Dirty Frank’s, Roosters and Tortilla Street Food will be available along with several full bars.

New entertainment for 2023 will include the Memorial Tournament’s new mobile golf simulator.

The Bogey Inn has been a staple of Memorial Tournament week since the late 1970s. The restaurant closed in late February 2022 after the death of the restaurant’s owner, Jeff Parenteau.

For more information, visit www.bogeyinn.com.