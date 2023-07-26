DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A report indicates the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club will be moved from its normal date.

The Toronto Star is reporting that the Canadian Open and the Memorial will swap weekend dates for the 2024 PGA Tour season. The Canadian Open is set to be scheduled for May 30-June 2, the weekend after Memorial Day that has been the spot for the Dublin tournament for decades.

This means the 2024 Memorial will take place from June 6 to 9 and precede the PGA Tour’s second major, the U.S. Open, which will take place at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina from June 13 to 16.

Jack Nicklaus founded the Memorial in 1976 and has been played every year since at Muirfield Village. Last year, the PGA designated the Memorial as an “elevated event,” increasing the prize money from $12 million to $20 million.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland claimed the Memorial title in 2023 with a playoff victory over Denny McCarthy. 2024 will be the first season under the PGA-LIV Golf merger that was announced in June.

NBC4 has reached out for a comment from officials of the Memorial Tournament.