2020 Memorial Tournament will happen, dates uncertain organizers say

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)– The 45th Annual Memorial Tournament will go on. There have been rumors circulating about whether or not fans will be able to attend. Organizers say the tournament will take place with an audience but the date is to be determined. 

The PGA Tour Golf Memorial Tournament is scheduled to take place June 1st through the 7th. A release came out saying they are working with the PGA Tour to determine the ultimate scheduled date.

In regards to rumors, the tournament tweeted:  

“Reports that #theMemorial will be played in mid-June without fans are false. The Tournament remains focused on hosting the 2020 event WITH FANS in attendance. We continue to work with the  @PGATOUR  to determine this year’s Memorial dates and sharing more info in the coming week.”

@MemorialGolf

The event is a major boost for the local economy. The tournament is also known for its charitable donations. Last year it raised in more than $2.6 million for charity.  

