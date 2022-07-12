NEW ORLEANS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State Buckeye E.J. Liddell’s first season in the NBA may be over before it started after the Pelicans’ second round pick tore the ACL in his right knee in a Summer League game Monday.

New Orleans reported the news Wednesday after an MRI confirmed the injury. Liddell is out indefinitely.

Liddell was selected 41st overall in the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23.

Liddell, a two-time first team All-Big Ten honoree and consensus All-American, became the 33rd Buckeye in the university’s men’s basketball history to earn 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.

His OSU teammate, Malaki Branham, was picked 20th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

Liddell averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds. 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists per game last season, becoming the third player over the last 30 years to average those numbers during a full season.

The AP third-team All-American shot 49% from the field and 37% from 3-point range last season.