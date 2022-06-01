DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The betting favorite to win the 2022 Memorial Tournament is Jon Rahm who was one day away last year from winning at Muirfield for a second time.

Rahm was leading by six strokes entering the final round but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. Patrick Cantlay took advantage of the opportunity, beating Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win his second Memorial Tournament in three years.

“It was the fastest I’ve ever gone from six shots back to tied for the lead and it happened while I was eating dinner,” Cantlay said. “By the time Sunday rolled around, I had acclimated to the new situation and carried on as if yesterday didn’t happen.”

If he wins this week, Cantlay will Tiger Woods (five wins) and Kenny Perry (three wins) as the only other golfer to win at least three times at Muirfield Village.

“This is a golf course where I definitely feel like I know exactly where I should be hitting it all the way around and the golf course where I have done that a few times, so drawing on those experiences is really helpful every time I come back here,” Cantlay said.