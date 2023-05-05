DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Memorial Tournament is expanding. Two-time Memorial winner Patrick Cantlay and two-time major championship winner Collin Morikawa headline the recent additions for the 48th edition of the invitational hosted by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus.

Seven-time PGA TOUR winner Xander Schauffele and reigning United States Amateur champion Sam Bennett have also been added to the field.

The Memorial Tournament is May 29–June 4 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay, the No. 4 ranked world golfer, picked up four of his eight career PGA TOUR victories during the 2020-2021 campaign, including his second win at the Memorial Tournament. Cantlay’s career-best year culminated with the FedExCup title, the 2021 Jack Nicklaus Award as the PGA TOUR Player of the Year, and his first Ryder Cup appearance. He carried that momentum throughout last season with 12 top-10 finishes over 20 events, including two wins and three runner-up efforts.

Cantlay’s Memorial Tournament earnings of $4,542,016 is second all-time to five-time winner Tiger Woods.

Collin Morikawa

Morikawa, the No. 14 ranked world golfer, has won the PGA Championship and The Open at Royal St. George’s.

The Los Angeles native has finished inside the top-10 on four occasions this season over 13 starts, with one runner-up and one third-place effort. Morikawa finished T-48 in his Memorial debut in 2020 and lost to Cantlay in a playoff in 2021.

Xander Schauffele

Schauffele, the No. 5 ranked world golfer, has racked up 46 top-10 finishes with eight coming in major championships in his seven-plus seasons on TOUR, including seven victories.

At the end of last season, Schauffele had recorded three wins, the third multi-win season of his career, and joined Justin Thomas as one of two players to finish in the top-15 of the FedExCup standings each season since 2016-17.

This will be Schauffele’s sixth appearance at the Memorial Tournament, where he has finished inside the top 20 the past four years in a row.