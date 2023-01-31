An inside look at the Meyer Shank racing facility in Pataskala can be seen in the player above.

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A racing team based in Pataskala earned another historic win as they continue to climb up the charts in motorsport.

On Sunday, the Meyer Shank Racing team, part owned by Gahanna native Michael Shank, earned its second consecutive and third overall win at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The race at the famous Daytona International Speedway is one of the most storied endurance races in motorsports.

Multiple teams with a variety of cars race for a full day on the road course and in both 2022 and 2023, the drivers and car from the Meyer Shank garage won its classification group. “Did I ever think I’d get to this level? No,” remarked Shank. “I mean this is beyond anything I’ve ever thought.”

Four drivers over the course of a full day drove hundreds of laps for Meyer Shank in its Acura ARX-06 car to win the grand touring prototype class. Shank explained that it was a brand-new hybrid powered car that was used and that they ran into a pretty big problem that persisted for 75 percent of the race.

“We had a gearbox oil leak from lap 200 on so we are talking about 18 hours we dealt with this oil leak and we couldn’t fix it,” said Shank. “We developed a way to put oil in quickly and that really didn’t hurt us. It’s just these creative minds coming up with solutions and not giving up. We are either going to run this thing to the ground or we are just not going to finish.”

The decision not to go into the garage for a two-hour stop payed off as Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Colin Braun, and Tom Blomqvist stood atop of the podium. It was a historic win for the Brazilian Castroneves, who became the first driver to win the 24 hours at Daytona three times in addition to four Indianapolis 500 wins.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Frank Kelleher, president of Daytona International Speedway poses with (L-R) Helio Castroneves, Colin Braun, Tom Blomqvist and Simon Pagenaud, drivers of The #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Acura ARX-06 in victory lane after winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 29, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 28: The #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Acura ARX-06 of Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, and Simon Pagenaud is pushed on pit road during prerace festivities before the start of the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 28, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: The #60 car of Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi of Helio Castroneves, Oliver Jarvis, Tom Blomqvist, and Simon Pagenaud sits in victory lane after the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 30, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: The #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi of Helio Castroneves , Oliver Jarvis, Tom Blomqvist, and Simon Pagenaud drives during the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 30, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: Helio Castroneves of Brazil, driver of the #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi, celebrates with his team after winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 30, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Castroneves’ last Indy 500 win was for Meyer Shank Racing in 2021 and with Pagenaud back on board for the IndyCar team, the team will be looking for a much improved 2023. Last season, Meyer Shank’s first running two cars, neither Castroneves or Pagenaud got a race win and the team only got three top-ten finishes.

“I know our program internally is better on the IndyCar side,” said Shank. “I know our drivers are motivated properly and I look forward to seeing if we get gains at it. We need to work on getting that program better and we will.”

The 2023 IndyCar season begins on March 5 in the streets of Saint Petersburg, Florida. You can watch that race, the Indianapolis 500, and a majority of this year’s IndyCar series action on NBC4.