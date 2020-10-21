Pat Chambers resigns as Penn State men’s basketball coach

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – FEBRUARY 18: Head coach Pat Chambers of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts to a call during a college basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Bryce Jordan Center on February 18, 2020 in University Park, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA. (WCMH) — Penn State men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers has resigned following an internal investigation of new allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers, according to Penn State.

The new allegations surfaced after an article by The Undefeated. A review was then conducted jointly by Penn State’s Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices.

Chambers issued the following statement:

Pat Chambers has issued a statement on his departure from Penn State. pic.twitter.com/3zKWwYRwKh — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 21, 2020

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour named assistant coach Jim Ferry as the interim head coach for the 2020-21 season. Ferry has 30 years of collegiate coaching experience, including 19 years as a head coach with his most recent stint at Duquesne from 2012-17.

Chambers served as Penn State’s men’s basketball head coach for nine seasons compiling a 148-150 record.