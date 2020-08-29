Parents rally for answers from Big 10 on fall sports postponement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Parents of Ohio State University football players are not giving up.

Ever since the Big 10 postponed fall sports, they’ve been pushing the conference for answers.

On Saturday, they took their fight to the Shoe.

The parents want to know more about the information that led the conference to its decision.

They also want to hear back from the conference, after parents said they’ve reached out several times to no response.

Fans in scarlet and grey were outside the ‘Shoe Saturday – alumni, former players, families – all in town with the Buckeye flag flying.

And while the gathering had many elements of a game day, it wasn’t. It was a rally.

“We’re still seeking that transparency and communication from the Big 10 about why they decided to postpone the season,” said Amanda Babb, president of the Football Parents Association at Ohio State and stepmother to Buckeye wide receiver Cameron Babb. “We had sent them a couple of letter. We haven’t heard anything back.”

A rally for answers organized by the Football Parents Association at Ohio State.

“In a perfect world, we would hear back from the Big 10 about if there’s some medical science or something and that’s why they decided to delay,” Babb said. “We would love to have that information and really just get the communication from the Big 10.”

Parents of student-athletes from other sports were at the rally as well. One fan even came all the way from Texas.

OSU cornerback Shaun Wade’s father Randy has been another of the vocal leaders of the push.

“As a parent, you just gotta fight,” Wade said. “You just gotta fight for your kids and just do the best job you can. At the end of the day, how it turns out is how it turns out, but you just gotta keep fighting.”

In addition to the signs about transparency from the Big 10 were signs with the message, “Let them play.”

“Ultimately, we would really love to play in the fall, but if that’s not an option, we want that communication and transparency,” Babb said.

“If we can’t do it, we can’t do it,” Wade added. “But to say we can’t do it right now is ludicrous.”

According to the parent’s association, group representatives from Ohio State, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, and Michigan State plan to meet tonight and align the parent’s message to the Big 10.

Wade asked other Big Ten parents to protest on their campuses as well.

Attempts to get comment from the Big 10 were not returned.