OSU’s Seth Towns briefly detained by police at protest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State basketball forward and Columbus Northland grad Seth Towns was briefly detained by Columbus police Friday night, but was released soon after and not arrested. Towns was taking part in a protest in downtown Columbus when he was detained.



Towns has not responded to a request for comment. OSU head coach Chris Holtmann tells NBC4 “Seth and I spoke last night and we fully support him and his right to protest.”

Holtmann says he’ll reserve further comment until Towns decides to comment further.



This past week, Towns earned his degree from Harvard. His former head coach at Harvard, Tommy Ammaker, took to Twitter Saturday to support Towns and his right to protest.

A statement from Coach Amaker. pic.twitter.com/vCG0YO9YBP — Harvard Basketball (@HarvardMBB) May 30, 2020

“I fully support, and am proud of, Seth in his continued fight for social justice, a cause that has been near and dear to his heart since he arrived on campus four years ago,” Ammaker wrote.



In March, Towns announced his decision to transfer to OSU. He’s a former Ivy League player of the year, but has dealt with knee injuries the past two years.