OSU’s Malik Harrison drafted in 3rd round by Baltimore

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Malik Harrison #39 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tackles Sean McGrew #25 of the Washington Huskies during the first half in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the 98th overall pick in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft on Friday night. Harrison, a graduate of Walnut Ridge High School, joins his former OSU teammate J.K. Dobbins who was drafted in the 2nd round by the Ravens.

Harrison was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2019 and led OSU in tackles as a junior and senior.

Harrison is the 7th Buckeye taken in the 2020 NFL Draft and the second player from central Ohio drafted after Davon Hamilton was taken by Jacksonville in the 3rd round.

Harrison had 16.5 tackles for a loss during the 2019 season. Only Andy Katzenmoyer (23 in 1996), Ryan Shazier (17 in 2012 and 22.5 in 2013) and Matt Wilhelm (19.5 in 2002) had more tackles for a loss from the linebacker position.