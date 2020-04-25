OSU’s Jordan Fuller selected in 6th round by LA Rams

Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 6th round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Fuller led the team in tackles in 2018, ranked second in 2017 and third in 2019 totaling 224 career tackles.
The Old Tappan, New Jersey native was first-team all-Big Ten during his senior season. Fuller was only targeted once every 32 coverage snap, the best rate among college safeties.
Fuller is the 8th Buckeye taken in the 2020 draft. Here’s a full list of Ohio State players drafted:
- 1st round 2nd overall: Chase Young (Washington)
- 1st round 3rd overall: Jeff Okudah (Detroit)
- 1st round 19th overall: Damon Arnette (Las Vegas)
- 2nd round 55th overall: J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore)
- 3rd round 73rd overall: Davon Hamilton (Jacksonville)
- 3rd round 75th overall: Jonah Jackson (Detroit)
- 3rd round 98th overall: Malik Harrison (Baltimore)
- 6th round 199th overall: Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams)