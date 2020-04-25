OSU’s Jonah Jackson drafted in 3rd round by Detroit

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his second half touchdown with Jonah Jackson #73 and Branden Bowen #76 against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 56-27. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State offensive guard Jonah Jackson was selected 75th overall in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft on Friday night. Jackson is from Media, Pennsylvania and joined OSU in the summer of 2019 as a graduate transfer following a four-year career at Rutgers.

Jackson will join his former Ohio State teammate Jeff Okudah who was drafted 3rd overall by the Lions on Thursday.

Jackson is the 6th Buckeye taken in the NFL Draft. Here’s a full list of the six Ohio State players darfted: