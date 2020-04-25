OSU’s Jonah Jackson drafted in 3rd round by Detroit

Ohio State offensive guard Jonah Jackson was selected 75th overall in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft on Friday night. Jackson is from Media, Pennsylvania and joined OSU in the summer of 2019 as a graduate transfer following a four-year career at Rutgers.
Jackson will join his former Ohio State teammate Jeff Okudah who was drafted 3rd overall by the Lions on Thursday.
Jackson is the 6th Buckeye taken in the NFL Draft. Here’s a full list of the six Ohio State players darfted:
- 1st round 2nd overall: Chase Young (Washington)
- 1st round 3rd overall: Jeff Okudah (Detroit)
- 1st round 19th overall: Damon Arnette (Las Vegas)
- 2nd round 55th overall: J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore)
- 3rd round 73rd overall: Davon Hamilton (Jacksonville)
- 3rd round 75th overall: Jonah Jackson (Detroit)