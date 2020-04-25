OSU’s J.K. Dobbins selected in 2nd round by Baltimore in NFL Draft

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins runs for a 33-yard touchdown against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 54th pick in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft on Friday night. Dobbins is the only Buckeye to rush for 1,000 yards as a freshman, sophomore, and junior.

Haha lets get to work… ravens flock… Baltimore… ima give you everything I got 💜 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Dobbins will join 30-year-old starting running back Mark Ingram in the backfield.

Baltimore’s offense ranked first in total points and first in total rushing for the 2019 season thanks to quarterback Lamar Jackson who was named the NFL’s MVP in 2019.

With the 55th pick, we have selected RB @Jkdobbins22‼️



Tune into the NFL Draft on ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN. pic.twitter.com/0FESGpj9rU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2020

Dobbins ranks second all-time in rushing yards behind Buckeye legend Archie Griffin. Dobbins is also the all-time single-season rushing leader at Ohio State after running for 2,003 yards in 2019.

For the 2019 campaign, in addition to the total yards, Dobbins also had 23 touchdowns and an average of 6.7 yards per carry.

Dobbins will end his college career with 4,459 total rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns.