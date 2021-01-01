OSU will play Clemson without 3 starters, but Olave returns

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WCMH) — Ohio State says offensive lineman Harry Miller, running back Master Teague and defensive end Zach Harrison are among the players who will not be available for tonight’s Sugar Bowl versus Clemson.

OSU released its availability list two hours ahead of kickoff of their College Football Playoff semifinal. The list does not specify whether a player is injured or in COVID-19 protocols.

Defensive end Tyler Friday remains out of the lineup, which will create a shortage at that position.

Receiver Chris Olave, linebacker Baron Browning and punter Drue Chrisman are among the players who will return to the lineup after missing the Big Ten Championship game. Also available to return is safety Marcus Hooker.

Game-Time Decision: SAF Ronnie Hickman

Unavailable

CB Cam Brown

DL Jacolbe Cowan

DE Tyler Friday

OL Josh Fryar

DT Zaid Hamdan

WR Jaylen Harris

DE Zach Harrison

LB Cade Kacherski

OG Harry Miller

TE Joe Royer

RB Master Teague

QB Danny Vanatsky

OG Enokk Vimahi

OL Grant Toutant

SAF Kourt Williams

LB Craig Young