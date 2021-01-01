OSU will play Clemson without 3 starters, but Olave returns

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WCMH) — Ohio State says offensive lineman Harry Miller, running back Master Teague and defensive end Zach Harrison are among the players who will not be available for tonight’s Sugar Bowl versus Clemson.

OSU released its availability list two hours ahead of kickoff of their College Football Playoff semifinal. The list does not specify whether a player is injured or in COVID-19 protocols.

Defensive end Tyler Friday remains out of the lineup, which will create a shortage at that position.

Receiver Chris Olave, linebacker Baron Browning and punter Drue Chrisman are among the players who will return to the lineup after missing the Big Ten Championship game. Also available to return is safety Marcus Hooker.

Game-Time Decision: SAF Ronnie Hickman

Unavailable
CB Cam Brown
DL Jacolbe Cowan
DE Tyler Friday
OL Josh Fryar
DT Zaid Hamdan
WR Jaylen Harris
DE Zach Harrison
LB Cade Kacherski
OG Harry Miller
TE Joe Royer
RB Master Teague
QB Danny Vanatsky
OG Enokk Vimahi
OL Grant Toutant
SAF Kourt Williams
LB Craig Young

