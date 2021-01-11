OSU will play Alabama without 3 key players, but 3 important players return

MIAMI, Florida (WCMH) — Ohio State will play Alabama without three key players — defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, defensive end Tyreke Smith and starting kicker Blake Haubeil.
The Buckeyes will have defensive end Zach Harrison, defensive end Tyler Friday, and running back Master Teague III who all missed OSU’s Sugar Bowl win over Clemson.
OSU kicker Dominic DiMaccio is also not available, so freshman Jake Seibert will kick for the Buckeyes.
Seibert kicked in two games this season going 13/13 on PATs and 0/1 on field goals.
13 Buckeyes are on the team’s injury/COVID-19 list:
Unavailable
CB Cam Brown
DL Jacolbe Cowan
K Dominic DiMaccio
DT Ty Hamilton
WR Jaylen Harris
K Blake Haubeil
OT Dawand Jones
LB Cade Kacherski
LB Mitchell Melton
DE Tyreke Smith
DT Tommy Togiai
SAF Kourt Williams
RB Miyan Williams
There are no game-time decisions for the Buckeyes.
Two critical game-time decisions for Alabama are wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and defensive back Malachi Moore.
Dawand Jones is Thayer Munford’s backup at left tackle, and running back Miyan Williams backed up Trey Sermon during Ohio State’s last two games with Teague out due to injury.