OSU to honor Hopalong Cassady with helmet decal Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will honor legend Howard “Hopalong” Cassady Saturday by wearing decals on their helmets.

Cassady played for the Buckeyes and Coach Woody Hayes from 1952-55, died early Friday. He was 85.

The Buckeyes will wear the decals when they face Miami (Ohio) at 3:30 p.m. from the Horseshoe. The decal will feature Cassady’s jersey number, 40, with a buckeye below it.

Cassady helped the team to a 29-8 record and to the 1954 national championship – the first of five national titles for Hayes – with a 10-0 record. He also helped Ohio State win outright Big Ten Conference championships in 1954 and 1955 and was a part of three victories over Michigan.  

