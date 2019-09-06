OSU student facing awkward choice with Saturday’s Buckeyes-Bearcats game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The awkward moment when a family has to choose between rooting for their favorite sports team or family.

That’s the case with one Ohio State University student. Andrew Heil’s brother is playing for the University of Cincinnati at as it faces the Buckeyes Saturday.

That puts Heil in an awkward situation — who does he root for, his family or his Bucks?

“People brought their friends from UC to see his game. They’re going to stay there the whole time. And they’re going to give you hell the whole time,” said Heil.

A strong warning from this OSU student to his brother: his family will be in the stands watching the game.

Heil, on the other hand, was disinvited.

“I said a few words about how the game would end over the summer that got me out of one, but it’s ok. It’s ok. It’s all about the competition. The pride,” said Heil.

You can call it school spirit or sibling rivalry. Whatever the case, he is proud of his brother.

“I will watch the game on Saturday in an Ohio State shirt and a Cincinnati hat and I will see him after the game and we will see how that turns out,” said Heil.

Heil said no matter who wins or loses tomorrow’s game, he will continue to be proud of the Buckeyes and his brother.

“I’m more about the family, less about the team,” Heil said.