OSU remains sixth in AP College Football poll

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes remained 6th on this week’s AP Top 25 college football poll.

In fact, the only change to the top 10 this week is Michigan falling on spot to 11, with Utah taking its spot in the top 10.

The Buckeyes beat Indiana 51-10 in its first Big Ten game of the season, improving to an unbeaten record with three decisive wins so far in the 2019 campaign.

OSU will host Miami (Ohio) Saturday.

California and Arizona State have moved into the AP Top 25 college football poll to give the Pac-12 six ranked teams, the most for the conference in almost four years.

A weekend filled with blowouts left the top half of the AP media poll presented by Regions Bank mostly unchanged.

Clemson remains No. 1, with 57 of the 62 first-place votes, as the top nine held their spots Sunday. Alabama was No. 2, receiving five first-place votes, followed by Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn and Florida.

The ninth-ranked Gators were the only top-10 team to play a competitive game. The others won by a combined 428-97.

Utah, the highest ranked Pac-12 team, moved up to No. 10. The last time the Pac-12 had six ranked teams was Nov. 8, 2015.

—Maryland is out after one week. The Terrapins went from scoring 63 in a victory against Syracuse to losing 20-17 to Temple.

—Michigan State fell from the rankings after its 10-7 loss to Arizona State. The Spartans were swept in a home-and-home by the Sun Devils the last two seasons by a combined 26-20.

This week’s AP poll (this week’s rank, team, record, last week’s rank, conference):

1 Clemson (3-0) 1 ACC

2 Alabama (3-0) 2 SEC

3 Georgia (3-0) 3 SEC

4 LSU (3-0) 4 SEC

5 Oklahoma (3-0) 5 Big 12

6 Ohio State (3-0) 6 Big Ten

7 Notre Dame (2-0) 7 IA Independents

8 Auburn (3-0) 8 SEC

9 Florida (3-0) 9 SEC

10 Utah (3-0) 11 Pac-12

11 Michigan (2-0) 10 Big Ten

12 Texas (2-1) 12 Big 12

13 Penn State (3-0) 13 Big Ten

13 Wisconsin (2-0) 14 Big Ten

15 UCF (3-0) 17 American Athletic

16 Oregon (2-1) 15 Pac-12

17 Texas A&M (2-1) 16 SEC

18 Iowa (3-0) 19 Big Ten

19 Washington State (3-0) 20 Pac-12

20 Boise State (3-0) 22 Mountain West

21 Virginia (3-0) 25 ACC

22 Washington (2-1) 23 Pac-12

23 California (3-0) — Pac-12

24 Arizona State (3-0) — Pac-12

25 TCU (2-0) — Big 12