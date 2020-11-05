OSU hoops opts out of South Dakota tournament, season now begins Dec. 2

BOISE, ID – MARCH 17: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts during the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Taco Bell Arena on March 17, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has decided not to participate in the season-opening Crossover Classic tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. OSU was scheduled to play Memphis in the tournament on Nov. 25, with more games Nov. 26 and 27.

The rising COVID-19 rates in South Dakota and a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon return to Ohio were critical factors in deciding to withdraw.

Ohio State’s first scheduled game of the season is now Dec. 2 at home to Morehead State. OSU announced last week upcoming games in December with North Carolina and Notre Dame.

The Big Ten has yet to announce its upcoming schedule for the season, and it’s unclear if schools will play on their home courts or if games will be staged at neutral locations. Just as in football, it appears unlikely the league will allow fans at games.