COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Buckeyes are on the road for the first time this season as they head to Indiana to face the Hoosiers.

The Buckeyes (6) are set to kick off against the Hoosiers at 12 p.m. Saturday.

It’ll be a battle of the unbeatens as both teams are undefeated so far this season. The Buckeyes are coming off two decisive wins over Cincinnati and Flordia Atlantic. Indiana beat Ball State by 10 in week 1, but shut out Eastern Illinois in week 2.